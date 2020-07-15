Amazon announced the Echo Buds, wireless earbuds with Bose's active noise reduction technology, last September. They went up for sale a month later to generally positive reviews. Now an update is rolling out to the Echo Buds, but rather than adding flashy new features, it fixes a bug that could cause dangerous overheating while in the charging case.
Today Amazon sent an important message to owners of the Echo Buds informing them about a potential safety hazard. According to the email, it is possible for the earbuds to start overheating while placed in the charging case. Amazon says this is only possible in "very rare" situations, but it still sounds like a good idea to update your Echo Buds as soon as possible. The update is also supposed to help prolong the lifespan of the battery, which sounds good if a bit vague.
To update your buds, place them in the charging case (crossing your fingers that they don't overheat in the process) and make sure they're connected to your device via Bluetooth and that they show up in the Alexa app. With the lid closed, the update should be automatically installed in about half an hour or so. Note that the battery level for the buds and the case will need to be greater than 30% for the update to begin installing. The new update brings the buds to software version 318119151. If you've upgraded to that version number or higher, you can breathe a sigh of relief. 🔥
