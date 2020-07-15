Google had gone rather quiet about the expansion of its Fiber network until last week's announcement that it would come to West Des Moines in Iowa. Like buses, a second has arrived soon after — Google has shared plans to extend its high-speed internet service in Utah to the city of Millcreek.

It's not the first time Google has built out its Fiber network in the Beehive State; Provo was one of the very first cities to get it and construction in neighboring Salt Lake City is nearly done, so it's just a case of extending that work. Google has thanked Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini and the Millcreek City Council for greenlighting the project that will bring gigabit internet to more people across Salt Lake County.

The plan is for Google Fiber to be rolled out to customers in Millcreek in early 2021 — pop your address into the availability checker to see if it'll be available to you and you'll be kept up-to-date on developments.