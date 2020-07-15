Out of nowhere, Saber Interactive's off-roading simulation game MudRunner has popped up on the Play Store. If you're unfamiliar with the game, it's a sequel of sorts to Spintires, a quirky proof of concept where you drive Soviet-era trucks through heaps of realistic mud. MudRunner offers similar physics-based off-roading gameplay, but it's wrapped up in a much more polished package, and you can pre-register right now for the official Android release planned for July 15th.

If you check out the gameplay video above, you'll get a good sense of what MudRunner will have to offer on mobile. More or less, the sim appears to be a port, with a brand-new UI in the mix for mobile-centric play. So far, details are light, so we don't yet know how the game will be monetized, though the current Play Store listing does mention in-app purchases, even though it doesn't list any prices just yet. Seeing that the game already offers a few expansions on PC, I suppose it stands to reason that these expansions could come to mobile through in-app purchases. What we do know is that the Android port will offer 15 open-world maps and 16 vehicles, which differs from the 19 vehicles in the PC version, and the 30 vehicles in the Nintendo Switch version.

Clearly, MudRunner is something of a niche simulation game, though it's still pretty popular, seeing that's it has sold over a million copies. Honestly, there's no denying that MudRunner is a hoot when you're ripping and tearing through miles of mud in ancient Russian work trucks. So if this sounds like an interesting game to you, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page to receive a release announcement when MudRunner officially arrives on Android on July 15th.