It hasn't been long since the last big Amazon sale on storage, but the online gigaretailer is back at it with another huge crop of deals on SD cards, flash drives, and more. Today only, you can catch up to 25 percent off all kinds of digital storage accessories — including a meaty discount on a one-terabyte MicroSD card.
Some of the better deals include the aforementioned terabyte SanDisk MicroSD card for $183 — $77 less than usual — and a 200-gigabyte card for $24. There's also a few flash drives, and a whole bunch of hard drives and SSDs. The full list is below.
Memory cards
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC – $19.99 ($5 off)
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC Nintendo edition – $43.99 ($11 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC – $23.19 ($5.80 off)
- SanDisk 200GB Ultra MicroSDXC – $23.99 ($7 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC – $79.99 ($30 off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC – $182.99 ($77 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC – $43.85 ($10.98 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC – $63.99 ($24 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC – $119.99 ($50 off)
Flash drives
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive – $14.39 ($4 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive – $59.99 ($20 off)
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad – $55 ($13.75 off)
Hard drives and SSDs
- WD Black 4TB P10 Game Drive – $95.99 ($25 off)
- WD 4TB Gaming Drive – $95.99 ($24 off)
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive – $175.49 ($44.50)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD – $239.99 ($59 off)
- WD_Black 2TB P50 Game Drive – $319.99 ($180 off)
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Internal SSD – $94.99 ($15 off)
- WD Black 12TB D10 Game Drive – $223.99 ($56 off)
- WD Black 4TB Performance Internal Hard Drive – $131.99 ($45 off)
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 2TB Internal SSD – $159.99 ($40 off)
- WD 1TB Gaming Drive Accelerated for Xbox One – $143.99 ($36 off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD – $159.99 ($40 off)
- SanDisk 500GB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD – $95.99 ($25.17 off)
- WD Black 6TB Performance Internal Hard Drive – $172.49 ($52.10 off)
- WD 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive – $82.99 ($17 off)
- WD Blue 6TB PC Hard Drive – $104.99 ($37 off)
- G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD All-Terrain Rugged Portable External Hard Drive – $119.99 ($59.96 off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD – $295.49 ($74.50)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB Internal SSD – $359.99 ($130 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 2TB Internal SSD – $183.99 ($51.84 off)
- WD Red 10TB NAS Internal Hard Drive – $202.49 ($67.50 off)
- WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Drive – $239.99 ($60 off)
- WD Blue 3D NAND 4TB Internal PC SSD – $396.99 ($153 off)
- WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network Attached Storage – $299.99 ($100 off)
These prices are all good until midnight tonight, Pacific time. Every item on sale is linked here, or you can check out the general sale page below.
- Source:
- Amazon
Comments