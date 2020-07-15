If you tried to edit your Google Assistant's reminders in the last few hours and noticed that you couldn't, you're not alone. While it's still possible to create new reminders via voice, it looks like manual editing via the reminder overview is currently broken for Android users, potentially globally. Luckily, there are workarounds if you need to change something about existing reminders right now.

The issue manifests itself when you view all of your reminders by saying "Show my reminders" to the Assistant and tapping the "More reminders" button. Select an individual reminder in there and tap the pencil button to edit it, and a loading animation shortly pops up before you're thrown back into the Assistant, telling you, "I don't know which one you meant, I sent a notification to your phone so you can choose which reminder to update." When you follow that notification and try to edit the reminder through it, the process will merely repeat, as Android Police's Artem Russakovskii shows in a video on Twitter:

What is happening with Google reminders? I can't seem to edit this reminder at all - it's an endless and futile loop. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Awopqdrx99 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 15, 2020

There are a couple of workarounds if you need to edit your reminders while Google is working on a fix. You can still change the title and time on the Google Calendar website or app. And if you remember what you named a reminder specifically, you can ask Google Assistant to edit it directly by saying, "Edit my [reminder title] reminder."