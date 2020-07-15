Launched late last year, the Nest Hub Max packs a lot into a single device. It's a Google Assistant smart speaker with a 10" HD display, and now it even supports group video calling via Duo and Meet. As part of the Google Store's new daily specials event, you can pick up a Nest Hub Max 2-pack for $383 ($75 off).

When we reviewed it back in September, we called it "the best smart display" you can buy. The Nest Hub Max boasts a lot of the same features as the standard Nest Hub but adds a front-facing camera for video calling, Face Match, and Quick Gestures. You can select from chalk or charcoal colorways to make sure the Max blends in nicely with your decor.

This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Nest Hub Max to date, but hey, 75 bucks off is still 75 bucks off. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so if you want to maximize your smart home investment, now is as good a time as any. Google's Daily Specials will keep offering a new deal every day throughout July, so stay posted to make sure you don't miss anything.