Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. As usual, sales in the middle of the week are usually on the low side, but that doesn't mean I don't have a few standouts to share today, so let's start off with a doozy. You can pick up the murder-mystery game Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, a quality port that's available right now for $6 off. If you're not a fan of quirky Japanese titles, maybe the nostalgia-inspired RPGs Evoland and Evoland 2 are more your speed. And if you simply can't get enough RPGs in your life, then you'll also want to check out Doom & Destiny and Doom & Destiny Advanced. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. ALPHA - BET : Minimal English Letter Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. OCTA - GONE : Minimal Direction Dodge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. AWKWARD: Social Anxiety Endless Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Lost Memories $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. GION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Papyrus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Reaper - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Red Rose - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Summer - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Sunshine - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. The Scream - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Thunder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Love Lust Hate Anger Interactive Choice Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Its TITANIC premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Evoland 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Naked King $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi $17.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Foxbit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Grace UX - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Horux White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Horux White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days