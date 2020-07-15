Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. As usual, sales in the middle of the week are usually on the low side, but that doesn't mean I don't have a few standouts to share today, so let's start off with a doozy. You can pick up the murder-mystery game Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, a quality port that's available right now for $6 off. If you're not a fan of quirky Japanese titles, maybe the nostalgia-inspired RPGs Evoland and Evoland 2 are more your speed. And if you simply can't get enough RPGs in your life, then you'll also want to check out Doom & Destiny and Doom & Destiny Advanced. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- ALPHA - BET : Minimal English Letter Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- OCTA - GONE : Minimal Direction Dodge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWKWARD: Social Anxiety Endless Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lost Memories $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- GION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Papyrus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reaper - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Red Rose - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Summer - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sunshine - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Scream - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thunder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Love Lust Hate Anger Interactive Choice Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Its TITANIC premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evoland 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Naked King $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi $17.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Foxbit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grace UX - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
