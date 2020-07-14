This story was originally published and last updated .
The first Galaxy S20 units are already receiving the July security patch in Korea and Europe, but in the US, the slow carrier rollout of the June update continues to arrive on many people's phones. People using a Galaxy S10 device on T-Mobile can look forward to the patch, which is only now starting to roll out to them. Along with the security enhancements, the phones are getting smaller system and performance improvements.
Samsung Galaxy S20 update on T-Mobile. Source: TmoNews.
With T-Mobile rolling out the update, that leaves us with the following picture regarding the June update availability across US carriers (new entries marked bold):
Galaxy S20 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: Version G981USQU1ATF9, rolling out since June 22.
- Galaxy S20+: Version G986USQU1ATF9, rolling out since June 22.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version G988USQU1ATF9, rolling out since June 22.
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20: Version QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1ATEA, rolling out since June 03.
- Galaxy S20+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATEC, rolling out since June 19.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATEC, rolling out since June 19.
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10: Version QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTE8, rolling out since June 24.
- Galaxy S10e: Version QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU3DTE8, rolling out since June 24.
- Galaxy S10+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTE8, rolling out since June 24.
- Galaxy S10 5G: Version QP1A.190711.020.G977UUCU4CTEA, rolling out since June 24.
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10: Version G973USQU3DTE8, rolling out since July 10.
- Galaxy S10e: Version G970USQU3DTE8, rolling out since July 10.
- Galaxy S10+: Version G975USQU3DTE8, rolling out since July 10.
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10: Version QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTE8, rolling out since June 25.
- Galaxy S10e: Version QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTE8, rolling out since June 25.
- Galaxy S10+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTE8, rolling out since June 25.
Galaxy Note10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: Version QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 17.
- Galaxy Note10+: Version QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 17.
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: Version N970USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 21.
- Galaxy Note10+: Version N975USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 21.
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: Version N976USQS2BTE3, rolling out since June 18.
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: Version QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 25.
- Galaxy Note10+: Version QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 25.
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: Version QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU3CTE9, rolling out since June 25.
Galaxy Note9 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note9: Version N960USQU4ETF3, rolling out since June 28.
As always, rollouts might take quite some time, so if you don't see the update in your phone's settings under Software Update just yet, you'll have to be patient.
Updated to add T-Mobile S10 series.
- Thanks:
- Kev
Richard Gao contributed to this article.
Comments