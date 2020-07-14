This story was originally published and last updated .
Shortly after the Galaxy S20 series started receiving the July security patch in Korea and Europe, the first unlocked models in the US were also in for the treat a few days ago, as 9to5Google and Redditors reported. Now Verizon models join the list, as the carrier has added information on the update to its support pages.
In contrast to the Korean and European models, the US release only comes with security patches and no functional enhancements, which might be due to the different processor. The US phones could also receive new features in a later update.
For unlocked models, the update weighs about 220MB, which likely won't differ to drastically across carriers. Verizon is the first carrier to roll out the update, so hopefully, others will soon follow. This leaves us with the following picture regarding the Galaxy S20 July patch rollout (new entries marked bold):
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Galaxy S20+: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 UW: Version QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
- Galaxy S20+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
To check if the update is available to you as well, head to Settings -> Software Update, though as always, it's a staged rollout, and we all know that carriers also take quite some time until they push the latest releases.
Updated to add the Verizon S20 series.
