Google's latest Stadia Connect presentation was today, and there were game announcements aplenty. Some big-ticket titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hitman, and Hitman 2 are coming this year (with Hitman 3 landing January 2021). Indie hit Hello Neighbor and its prequel Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek are coming this year, too, and both will be included in Stadia Pro subscriptions.

Stadia timed exclusive Orcs Must Die 3 is available now, free for Pro subscribers (you can play it here). Musical platformer One Hand Clapping is also available today in early access — you can try it out for three bucks. Other highlights include multiplayer survival-horror hit Dead by Daylight, with some Stadia-exclusive features, plus cross-play across all platforms and cross-save with the PC and Nintendo Switch versions. Square Enix's sci-fi looter-shooter Outriders is coming this holiday season, too.

But if you haven't claimed Elder Scrolls Online yet, get on it — you only have until July 16.

Google also announced partnerships with three new studios: Harmonix, Uppercut Games, and Supermassive Games, although it didn't say which games those studios would be bringing to Stadia. You can watch the whole presentation below.