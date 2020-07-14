Google's latest Stadia Connect presentation was today, and there were game announcements aplenty. Some big-ticket titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hitman, and Hitman 2 are coming this year (with Hitman 3 landing January 2021). Indie hit Hello Neighbor and its prequel Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek are coming this year, too, and both will be included in Stadia Pro subscriptions.
Stadia timed exclusive Orcs Must Die 3 is available now, free for Pro subscribers (you can play it here). Musical platformer One Hand Clapping is also available today in early access — you can try it out for three bucks. Other highlights include multiplayer survival-horror hit Dead by Daylight, with some Stadia-exclusive features, plus cross-play across all platforms and cross-save with the PC and Nintendo Switch versions. Square Enix's sci-fi looter-shooter Outriders is coming this holiday season, too.
- Orcs Must Die 3 – Available now (First on Stadia; Free with Stadia Pro)
- One Hand Clapping – Available now in early access (First on Stadia)
- PUBG Season 8 – July 30
- PGA Tour 2K21 – August 21
- Serious Sam 4 – August 2020
- Hitman – September 1 (Free with Stadia Pro)
- Hitman 2 – September 1
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – September 18
- Hello Neighbor – September 20 (Free with Stadia Pro)
- Dead by Daylight – September 2020
- NBA 2K21 – Fall 2020
- Outcasters – Fall 2020 (Exclusive)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Fall 2020
- Super Bomberman R Online – Fall 2020 (First on Stadia)
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek – Holiday 2020 (Free with Stadia Pro)
- Outriders – Holiday 2020
- Hitman 3 – January 2021
But if you haven't claimed Elder Scrolls Online yet, get on it — you only have until July 16.
Google also announced partnerships with three new studios: Harmonix, Uppercut Games, and Supermassive Games, although it didn't say which games those studios would be bringing to Stadia. You can watch the whole presentation below.
