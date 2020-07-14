From online streaming to classic vinyl, there are a lot of ways to listen to music these days. Spotify is one of the biggest names in the streaming game, but that doesn't mean much if it's inaccessible in your country. Today, Spotify's announcing availability in 13 new market regions across Eastern Europe, along with 200 new playlists from the region.

Starting today, Spotify is broadening its reach to include Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine. Listeners in all 13 countries will be able to use ad-supported Spotify for free, or upgrade to one of the company's premium plans. 200 new curated playlists that incorporate music from the area are also rolling out, and these playlists can be heard by listeners worldwide.

With this expansion, Spotify can now be found in a total of 92 markets across the globe. The inclusion of Russia is particularly noteworthy, as it is one of the world's top 20 largest markets when it comes to streaming. Apple Music included Russia back in 2015, and YouTube Music launched with availability in 2018. Лучше поздно, чем никогда?