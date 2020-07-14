There's a lot of options out there these days when it comes to truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds, including a soon-to-be-unveiled pair from OnePlus. Sony makes a lot of wireless earbuds, and most of them are pretty good. Now one of its cheaper offerings, the WF-XB700, are marked down to just $99, a savings of $30.

For less than a hundred bucks, these earbuds bring features such as IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant support, and up to 9 hours on a charge with another 9 hours of battery capacity stored in the USB-C charging case. Sony markets these buds as having a lot of bass, so their audio quality will depend on your preferences. The WF-XB700 targets the lower-end of the market, so don't expect features like active noise cancellation or in-ear detection. You can adjust the volume directly from the buds themselves though, which isn't something all wireless earbuds can do. Plus you can choose between a neutral black color and a more striking shade of blue.

In our review, we wrote that the price was a bit too high for the value these buds bring, but we still liked them. They're comfortable and sound really cool, especially if you're someone who likes a lot of bass in your audio. Sure, they might not have the ANC of Sony's WF-1000XM3 or the Assistant integration of Google's Pixel Buds, but these earbuds come in at a much more attractive price point — especially now.