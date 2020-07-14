The official AR launch of the OnePlus Nord is only a week away now, but that doesn't mean the hype machine is anywhere close to slowing down. Tech YouTuber MKBHD has published a conversation with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei which gives insight into the process for designing the Nord and reveals the final design of the upcoming device.

The portion of the conversation detailing the design starts at 13:29, with the unveiling of the Nord's final form coming at around 14:54. You can check out the phone yourself in the image above or the video below, but the TLDR is that the Nord resembles a OnePlus 7 Pro, but with the camera module moved over from the center to the left corner. And of course, the Nord features the updated OnePlus wordmark and logo. We get to see two colors here and both are attractive: a bold blue model along with a subtler option for those who prefer a more understated look.

The video also reveals some interesting tidbits about designing a device in this day and age, including the true costs of features like NFC and IP68 certification. It's definitely worth a watch while we wait for July 21, and the official launch of the newest OnePlus products. The company's first take on truly wireless earbuds should see an unveiling as well, so it'll be cool to see how it all plays out next week.