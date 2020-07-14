Microsoft has been hard at work on Outlook for Android, even if some of that work is going towards pushing adoption of Bing. A few new features are rolling out to the app today, including a long-awaited function that has been on the iOS version since last year — reading your emails to you.

'Play My Emails' first arrived on the iOS app in November of last year, and at the time, Microsoft only promised that it would be available on Android sometime in 2020. The feature is finally available on Android, but it seems to be a server-side rollout — even with the latest version from APKMirror, it didn't show up on my Nokia 7.2.

Once it does fully roll out, you'll be able to listen to new messages by tapping a popup that appears when you connect an audio device. Microsoft's digital assistant, Cortana, will then read unread emails and event updates to you. It can also accept invitations to events, create new calendar events based on emails, and more — all through voice prompts or tapping on-screen buttons.

Other new features rolling out include displaying relevant emails under calendar events, and a one-tap Join button for meetings conducted over Zoom, Webex, and other services. You can get Outlook for Android from the Play Store below.