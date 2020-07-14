If you're an avid mobile gamer or tend to spend a lot of money on apps regularly, you might already subscribe to Google's Play Pass — it allows you to access a selection of more than 400 apps without paying, free of ads and IAPs. The service has so far only been available in the US, but today, Google has announced it's expanding Play Pass to nine more countries this week. The company is also introducing a new $29.99-a-year subscription option in the US and has added a few more apps and games.

The new countries in question are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the United Kingdom. If you live in any of these, you'll be able to access the Play Pass starting this week. To test if the service is any good for you, you can start with a free one-month trial, which will be available through the Play Store's hamburger menu. You can find more information on the Play Pass website once it's live, but you can also check what we think about the service if you trust us more.

The new yearly $29.99 subscription in the US will effectively cost you ~$2.50 a month, which is 50% less than the monthly $4.99 tier — this change comes just in time for people who subscribed at $2 a month for their first year back when the service launched last September. Like the international rollout, the new option will be available in the course of this week.

Google has also promised to add a few more titles to the service after expanding the lineup in previous months. Subscribers will soon get their hands on The Gardens Between and Kingdom Rush. Upcoming titles like Bright Paw from Rogue and Line Weight from The Label will be added later this year. To check out all the 460+ apps and games currently available through the service, head to our extensive searchable list.