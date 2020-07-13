YouTube introduced dark mode for its Android app back all the way back in the summer of 2018. The YouTube Studio app, which provides tools for channel management, was left behind. While YouTube Studio added SmartReplies last month, the app remained starkly white — until now.

YouTube Studio's dark mode is available now through the latest 20.26.101 release. To activate it, you'll need to tap on your avatar image in the top right, then navigate to Settings and toggle the switch to enable the dark theme. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there's an option for the app to follow the system theme, which means you've got to choose one or the other.

It's a little disappointing that Google's own app for YouTube creators is still holding onto things like the hamburger menu and a blacked out navigation bar when using gestures, but at least this is a step in the right direction. You can download the latest version of YouTube Studio from the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.