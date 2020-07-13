This story was originally published and last updated .
Ubisoft has revealed Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, a new free-to-play action RPG that will stuff everyone's favorite Clancy characters into a single release. It will play like a strategic military RPG that's based around the lore of popular Ubisoft titles, such as Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division, and Rainbow Six. You'll get to form a team of your favorite Clancy characters to take on a story-driven single-player campaign or face off against your friends in an online PvP battle mode.
If you'd like to get a closer look at what to expect from Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, the above trailer offers some insight. Mainly the video reveals a few of the playable Clancy characters, and since the game's action is shown in brief snippets, it's hard to get a sense of how deep the strategic content actually is. What we do know is that this will be a free-to-play release, but of course, Ubisoft hasn't announced any details about how the game will be monetized.
Pre-registration for the title is currently available through the official Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad website, though you will need an Ubisoft account to register. Those that do choose to register will unlock an exclusive in-game character from Ghost Recon Breakpoint whenever the game is officially released. Sadly no release date has been provided.
Press Release
UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY’S ELITE SQUADTM
For the First Time, Fan-Favorite Characters from the Tom Clancy’s Universe Assemble Together on Mobile
LOS ANGELES — June 10, 2019 — Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Elite SquadTM, a new free-to-play action mobile RPG. Players can pre-register now on the official website to unlock an exclusive in-game character, Colonel Cole D. Walker from Ghost Recon® Breakpoint.
Developed by Ubisoft Owlient, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a military mobile RPG based on the lore of Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division and Rainbow Six. For the first time, players will be able to assemble a team of legendary characters from the Tom Clancy’s universe, including Caveira, Sam Fisher, El Sueño, Montagne, Nomad and more.
Players will participate in stunning real-time shooting battles using their best soldiers as they gain experience with upgraded weapons and gear. Leading the team on the most iconic battlefields from the Tom Clancy’s universe, a player can trigger game-changing orders at the perfect moment, ultimately defeating their opponent’s squad.
Players will challenge other squads in the Arena for intense PvP battles and will join forces in epic Guild Wars. The game also includes a thrilling campaign mode, featuring a unique Tom Clancy’s storyline where players will have to face a new threat to save the world.
Players can pre-register at elitesquadgame.com to get their exclusive reward when the game releases worldwide on the App Store and the Play Store.
Tom Clancy's Elite Squad finally has a release date
It's been a little over a year since we last heard about Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, but thanks to a recent Ubisoft event, the studio has dropped a new trailer as well as the planned release date. It would appear that Tom Clancy's Elite Squad will be launched on Android on August 27th, and since the game just popped up on the Play Store, this means you can finally pre-register through Google instead of Ubisoft's website.
As you can see in the trailer above, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a tactical RPG, and so you'll get to collect all of your favorite Clancy characters in order to form teams to take on the game's real-time 5v5 battles. Sadly we still don't know how the title will be monetized, though it's clear the game will be free-to-play, and knowing Ubisoft, this means it will probably be stuffed with in-app purchases, just like the majority of branded mobile release from the company.
Of course, if you're still eager to get your hands on the latest Tom Clancy game from Ubisoft, you can pre-reg through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification upon release on August 27th.
