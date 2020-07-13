Ubisoft has just revealed the sixth installment of Far Cry, set on "a Caribbean island simmering with revolutionary tension." Google quickly jumped in to announce that the new part of the series will also come to Stadia when it launches on February 18, 2021, which will make it the first Far Cry game you can play on the streaming platform.

Play #FarCry6 on Stadia when it arrives February 18, 2021. https://t.co/qeOAdpT5Vd — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 12, 2020

Far Cry 6 introduces Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito as villain President Anton Castillo, who promises to bring the island Yara back to its former glory by the hand of his iron regime — judging from the trailer, the setting looks suspiciously similar to Cuba. You'll help fight against the President as Dani Rojas (customizable and playable as male or female character), fighting your way through jungles and the streets of the capital. As in any Far Cry, you'll have access to various weapons, vehicles, and allies supporting your cause.

The game will be released on February 18, 2021, and will be available on all major platforms, including next-gen consoles and, of course, Stadia. You'll be able to pre-order the game ahead of time, though it's unclear if that's also true for Google's platform, as it currently doesn't let you put money towards unreleased titles. Let's hope Google adds some more Far Cry games to its still rather small lineup to help us re-explore the series before the release.