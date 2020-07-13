There are ample options for wireless earbuds these days, and Sony makes some of the best you can buy if you want active noise cancellation. The company introduced a pair of fitness-focused ANC earbuds earlier this year in the form of the cleverly named WF-SP800N. Now they're on sale for $148 ($51.99 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

When we reviewed the WF-SP800N in May, we said they offered "almost everything you could ask for in a pair of gym earbuds." Normally $200, this discount sees them dropping by 26% for gym rats who want to block out background noise from their workouts. The deal is good on all the color options, including black and blue. There's an Amazon-exclusive orange color as well — that's kinda fun.

These buds offer up some solid features such as voice assistant support, USB-C charging, and a whopping 9 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Check out our full review for more details. Your favorite gym might not be open right now, but they say preparation is key to any workout.