Chinese smartphone manufacturers are well known for pushing the envelope on charging speeds. Oppo, for example, has 65-watt SuperVOOC charging technology which could make it to the next premium-tier OnePlus phone.

The thing is, though, its competitors like Xiaomi and Vivo have been flaunting 100W, even 120W rates on standards they introduced last year that are just begging to be matched. Cue a response from Oppo as it plans on debuting a new 125W charging technology at an event on Wednesday. Further details are yet to come.

None of these super-fast technologies have yet to be deployed commercially, so we probably need to temper our expectations on when we can see this on a real phone.