In typical fashion, OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned to hype up its new mid-ranger. Just like the norm before every phone launch, the company’s been dropping bits of information about the upcoming Nord. Thanks to a series of teasers, we already have a pretty good idea of how the handset will shape up. Further elaborating on these details, the latest teaser tells us about the ultra-wide camera capabilities of the Nord’s dual selfie sensors.

OnePlus shared this piece of information through a goofy Instagram video (its tweeted version is included below) that almost seems to imply the Nord’s ultra-wide selfie camera can literally save your life. As for the specifics, the camera is capable of taking 105-degree-wide shots, which sounds quite like the recent Realme X3’s arrangement. Chances are this ultra-wide sensor will accompany a higher-res primary shooter, though the video itself doesn’t specify anything more than the field of view.

What a way to go. Drop your sticks and join us for the world's first AR smartphone launch on July 21. #OnePlusNordAR #OnePlusNord Get notified for more updates - https://t.co/ISIWr1EQwk pic.twitter.com/PXwMU2iOTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2020

Based on the available information, the much-hyped OnePlus Nord is going to pack a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chip, a high refresh-rate AMOLED, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The highlight would still be the fact that it won’t cost as much as its premium siblings, while still keeping many of their premium attributes. Earlier today, OnePlus also confirmed its first truly wireless earbuds that would launch alongside the phone come July 21.