OnePlus has (sort of) announced its first pair of true wireless earbuds. In typical fashion, the company has told us that the product is coming, but saved any real information or images for a later date. July 21 will mark the full reveal of the OnePlus Buds as well as the much-hyped OnePlus Nord smartphone.

We've seen a few iterations of OnePlus Bullets earbuds, but it's about time we saw a pair with no wires whatsoever. OnePlus is keeping tight-lipped about the specs, look, and price of the upcoming earphones, only saying that we can expect "high-quality audio" and "an easy-to-use experience on the go."

Previous leaks suggested that OnePlus Pods could be the name, but it looks like such a blatant Apple nod was decided against. A supposed leaked diagram perhaps points to AirPod-style hard tips and stems, although we can't be sure until we see a proper live image or render. The more affordable OnePlus Nord and Buds will be unveiled on July 21 at 7am PDT. To watch the livestream with added AR gimmickry, download the special app.