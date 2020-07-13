Join is the Pushbullet clone created by João Dias (also known as 'joaomgcd'), the same developer behind Tasker and many of its popular add-ons. It allows notifications from your Android device to appear on your computer, complete with the ability to respond to text messages, take screenshots, and more. Join is now testing a new desktop application, with multi-platform support and the ability to sync clipboard data.

There are already browser extensions for Join, plus a native Windows 10 application (that also works on Xbox One), but now João Dias is working on a new cross-platform desktop app. While some might groan about it using the Electron framework, João says it will eventually support cross-platform clipboard sync and more keyboard shortcuts than the existing website.

You can already download the desktop client for Windows, Mac, and Linux, but it's not usable for most people in its current state — you have to fire up your own beta Join server and install a custom build of the Android application. Once the regular Join service works with the desktop application, the app will come out of beta.