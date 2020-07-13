A few days ago, the Twitter account for Google Nest teased "something special" would be revealed today. Many (myself included) thought Google would share more details about the Nest speaker we saw last week, or maybe even the new Android TV dongle that the company has been working on, but nope. The big announcement is... some sales.

The Google Store is starting a month-long sale event, with a new deal showing up each day. Today's sale is $20 off a two-pack of Nest Minis, bringing the total to $78. That's cool and all, but Google was just sending out free Nest Minis to YouTube Premium subscribers, and a sale on BuyDig recently had two Google Homes and a single Nest Mini for $99. You can do better, Google.

Today is the start of something special. The Daily Special, to be exact. We’re dropping a month's worth of deals for everyone at https://t.co/qVgdFDwUtC. Save $20 on The Nest Mini 2-pack and get free shipping. Get it now: https://t.co/1y8yX74LKI (US only) pic.twitter.com/1vYytHwJJK — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 13, 2020

Perhaps the sales will get better over the next month, but they're off to a pretty lame start. At least you can get free two-day shipping on any items (not just Nest stuff) when you use code GOOGLESTORE2DAY at checkout.