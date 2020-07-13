Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a smaller sales roundup this past Friday, we are starting the new week with a massive sales list. This means you can pick up the skill-based auto-runner Thumper: Pocket Edition for more than half-off. If arcade games aren't your bag, then maybe the CRPG Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is more your speed? If not, then perhaps the story-based mystery puzzler 7Days is what you're looking for? As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 78 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Drums Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Photo Diary (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. World News Pro: All in One News, AD FREE News App $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video and Perfect Selfie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. PingTools Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. MobilCAD 2d Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Bass Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Forvo Kids, learn English by playing $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Forvo Pronunciation Guide $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Forvo Travel $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Just Money manager, Expense Budget Bills Receipts $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Zombie Slaughter House $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Fit the Blocks (No Ads) - Rectangle Block Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Cookie Animals VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. The Edge Ball $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. 1812. Napoleon Wars Premium TD Tower Defense game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. The Conqueror of Dungeons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Antares CM13 / 12 Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. BuzzKill - Notification Superpowers $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Binders | License $18.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Olympia Pro - Gym Workout & Fitness Trainer AdFree $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Office Viewer - PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer $19.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Spoons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Jazz Rock Guitar $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Cambridge First B2 Practice $15.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. CryptoTab Browser Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. EasyFit Step Counter - Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Graphie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Bake in a Hurry by Camilla Hamid - Easier baking $11.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  34. CommBoards - AAC Speech Assistant $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
  35. Mindfulness for Children - Meditation for Kids App $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. Structural Beam Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Memo Box - Criptex Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Terminal Control $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Gunslugs 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Aveyond 1: Rhen's Quest $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Aveyond 2: Ean's Quest $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Aveyond 3-1: Lord of Twilight $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Aveyond 3-2: Gates of Night $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Aveyond 3-4: The Darkthrop Prophecy $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Fishing PRO (full) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Titanic 3D $20.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Dark Heritage: Guardians of Hope (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. WMW: War Machine Wrestling $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Daedalus $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Infinite Flight - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Minimo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Mino Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mono Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days