Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a smaller sales roundup this past Friday, we are starting the new week with a massive sales list. This means you can pick up the skill-based auto-runner Thumper: Pocket Edition for more than half-off. If arcade games aren't your bag, then maybe the CRPG Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is more your speed? If not, then perhaps the story-based mystery puzzler 7Days is what you're looking for? As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 78 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.
Free
Apps
- ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Photo Diary (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- World News Pro: All in One News, AD FREE News App $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video and Perfect Selfie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PingTools Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MobilCAD 2d Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forvo Kids, learn English by playing $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forvo Pronunciation Guide $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forvo Travel $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Just Money manager, Expense Budget Bills Receipts $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Zombie Slaughter House $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Fit the Blocks (No Ads) - Rectangle Block Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cookie Animals VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Edge Ball $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1812. Napoleon Wars Premium TD Tower Defense game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Conqueror of Dungeons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Antares CM13 / 12 Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- BuzzKill - Notification Superpowers $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Binders | License $18.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 1 day
- Olympia Pro - Gym Workout & Fitness Trainer AdFree $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Office Viewer - PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer $19.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spoons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Jazz Rock Guitar $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cambridge First B2 Practice $15.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- CryptoTab Browser Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyFit Step Counter - Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Graphie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bake in a Hurry by Camilla Hamid - Easier baking $11.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- CommBoards - AAC Speech Assistant $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mindfulness for Children - Meditation for Kids App $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Structural Beam Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Memo Box - Criptex Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Terminal Control $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gunslugs 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 1: Rhen's Quest $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 2: Ean's Quest $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-1: Lord of Twilight $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-2: Gates of Night $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-4: The Darkthrop Prophecy $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titanic 3D $20.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Heritage: Guardians of Hope (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- WMW: War Machine Wrestling $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Infinite Flight - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Minimo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mino Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mono Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
Comments