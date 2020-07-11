Xiaomi's new Android TV device, the Mi TV Stick, has already been leaked several times. Now there is absolutely nothing left to the imagination (besides official US pricing), because unboxing photos and hands-on videos have been published.

The blog muritzy.tistory.com has published photos and videos of the Mi TV Stick being unboxed and used. The stick supposedly can't be activated until July 15th, so the entire process was done in offline mode to prevent being locked out.

There's nothing wildly unique about the unboxing — you just get the stick itself, a USB cable, a wall adapter, the remote, and various instruction manuals. Just like the Chromecast, Fire TV, and other similar devices, the Mi TV Stick can usually be powered with a USB port on the back of your television.

Videos of the interface show the device is running Android 9 Pie (just as the device listing in the Play Store already revealed), with the March 5th security patch level. The output is limited to [email protected], making it less capable than the years-old Mi Box S, which can output video at 4K.

The author was also able to sideload benchmark applications. DRM Info reports that the stick supports both ClearKey CDM 1.1 and Widevine L1, so most apps should display content in full 1080p without problems. The Mi TV Stick scored 36,436 on Antutu V8 (the benchmark that Google now identifies as malware), which is slightly higher than the Mi Box S' rating of 31,669.

All that's left now is for Xiaomi to officially release the stick. Depending on the price, it could end up competing with Google's in-development 'Sabrina' Android TV stick.