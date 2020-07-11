The first photos of Google's upcoming Nest-branded smart speaker first appeared on the FCC's website a few days ago, and the company revealed a few images of the device later that day. We might learn more about the device very soon, as Google teased "something special" for July 13th.

The official Google Nest Twitter account posted a teaser earlier today. "Take a deep breath and prepare," the tweet reads, "Something special is coming this Monday."

Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7 — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020

It's almost a certainty that Google will share more details about the already-revealed Nest speaker, or perhaps even start taking orders. Google might also use the event to announce more Nest products, though there haven't been any rumors on that front.

The original Google Home smart speaker was released in 2016, but it was marked as 'No longer available' on the Google Store back in May, indicating it had been discontinued. The speaker is out of stock at most other retailers as well.