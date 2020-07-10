The ongoing lockdowns around the world have caused an uptick in demand for computers, especially laptops. Chromebooks are incredibly popular for their ease-of-use and competitive pricing, so if you can accomplish everything using just a web browser (and you don't already have a spare PC that can do the job), they're certainly worth looking into.

All of the models we've selected come enough horsepower to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and most of them have large 14/15-inch screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options with large screens that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026. Pricing varies by retailer, but as of the time of writing, most stores are selling it for around $300.

HP Chromebook X360 14: $300

It's rare to find a convertible Chromebook with a large screen for under $300, but Amazon has the HP Chromebook X360 on sale for $299.99 right now — a savings of $80 from the usual price. It has a lower-resolution screen than the Samsung Chromebook 4, but it does have touch support, and you can flip the screen around to use it like a giant tablet.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is still probably the best choice for most people, but if touch support and a convertible design are important to you, this is still a decent value. It will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook CB315-3H: $280

If you can't purchase the other Chromebooks on this list for whatever reason, the next-best choice is probably this variation of Acer's Chromebook 315. While it does have a decent Intel Celeron N4000 processor, the display resolution is only 1366x768.

The rest of the hardware specifications include 32GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, 15.6-inch screen size, and a weight of 4.19 lbs. The laptop will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.