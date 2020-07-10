This story was originally published and last updated .
Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but many don't have new releases quite yet, and studios seems to be embracing the streaming model. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming releases.
New this week:
We've seen some major titles popping up as platform exclusives, but this week sets a new record. Of course, Apple TV+ has the long-awaited release of Greyhound starring Tom Hanks and Elisabeth Shue; but Hulu is also making news with the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti original comedy Palm Springs, and Netflix is hitting back with the comic superhero franchise The Old Guard, spearheaded by Charlize Theron.
A few interesting films also came out with very little publicity this week. If you're in the mood for action, Money Plane brings together Adam Copeland from Haven, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and even Denise Richards. If you've been missing Tobin Bell's epic voice (Saw) and craving some true horror, check out Belzebuth. And for some incredibly B-grade sci-fi horror, Battlefield 2025 is a movie that was also made.
There are many others this week, but we should also highlight a movie that's coming soon: Max Reload and The Nether Blasters, due out in August. Kevin Smith. Greg Grunberg. Retro video games. Forces of evil. I mean, just watch the f-ing trailer (it's at the end of the post).
July 10
Greyhound
July 10 | Action, Drama, History | IMDb
Starring: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham
Palm Springs
July 10 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb
Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons
The Old Guard
July 10 | Action, Fantasy | IMDb
Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari
Relic
July 10 | Horror, Suspense | IMDb
Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin & Bella Heathcote
Never Too Late
July 10 | Comedy, Drama, Romance | IMDb
Starring: James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman
Battlefield 2025
July 8 | Sci-Fi, Horror(-ish) | IMDb
Starring: Jose Rosete, Anna Harr, Dustin Leighton
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Guest of Honour
July 10 | Drama | IMDb
Starring: David Thewlis, Luke Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira
Belzebuth
July 7 | Horror | IMDb
Starring: Tobin Bell, Joaquín Cosio, Tate Ellington
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Mighty Oak
July 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb
Starring: Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Browse
July 10 | Horror, Thriller | IMDb
Starring: Lukas Haas, Jocelin Donahue, Sarah Rafferty
Money Plane
July 10 | Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb
Starring: Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane
Parallax
July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb
Starring: Naomi Prentice, Nelson Ritthaler, Hattie Smith
Archive
July 10 | Sci-Fi, Suspense | IMDb
Starring: Rhona Mitra, Theo James, Toby Jones
V O L I T I O N
July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb
Starring: Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini
Viena and the Fantomes
July 10 | Drama, Music, Romance | IMDb
Starring: Dakota Fanning, Evan Rachel Wood, Jon Bernthal, Zoë Kravitz
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
July 3
Hamilton
July 3 | Musical, Biography, Drama, History | IMDb
Starring: Daveed Diggs, Renée Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Chris Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Force of Nature
June 30 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Wil Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
The Outpost
July 3 | Action, Drama, History, War | IMDb
Starring: Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | FandangoNOW | Vudu
Desperados
July 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb
Starring: Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Lamorne Morris
Four Kids and It
June 30 | Family, Fantasy | IMDb
Starring: Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Ashley Aufderheide
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Top Gunner
June 23 | Action, War | IMDb
Starring: Eric Roberts, Carol Anne Watts, Julian Cavett
June 26
Irresistible
June 26 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb
Starring: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper
Run With The Hunted
June 26 | Thriller | IMDb
Starring: Ron Perlman, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Pitt
My Spy
June 26 (Amazon Prime Video) | Action, Comedy, Family | IMDb
Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
June 26 (Netflix) | Comedy, Music | IMDb
Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix
The Ghost of Peter Sellers
June 6 | Documentary, Comedy | IMDb
Starring: Peter Medak, Joe Dunne, Simon van der Borgh
June 19
You Should Have Left
June 18 | Horror, Mystery & Suspense | IMDb
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex
Miss Juneteenth
Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze
- June 19
- Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
2 Minutes of Fame
Starring: Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams, RonReaco Lee, Deon Cole, Keke Palmer, Andy Allo
- June 16
- Comedy
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Babyteeth
Starring: Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn, Toby Wallace
- June 19
- Comedy, Drama, Arthouse
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Sniper: Assassin's End
Starring: Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto, Tom Berenger
- June 16
- Action
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Soldier's Revenge
Starring: Neal Bledsoe, Val Kilmer, Jake Busey, AnnaLynne McCord, Rob Mayes
- June 16
- Action, Western
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Selfie Dad
Starring: Michael Jr., Chonda Pierce, James Denton
- June 19
- Comedy, Family, Religion
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn
Starring: Peter Manso, Ivy Meeropol, Michael Meeropol
- June 19 (HBO) | Other services: unknown
- Documentary
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | HBO
Wasp Network
Starring: Ana de Armas, Penélope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Édgar Ramírez
- June 19 (Netflix) | Other services: unknown
- Thriller, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix
Da 5 Bloods
Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters
- June 12
- Drama, Adventure, War
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix
Outback
Starring: Lauren Lofberg, Taylor Wiese, Brendan Donoghue
- June 9
- Action & Adventure, Drama, Suspense
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Becky
Starring: Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale
- June 5
- Action, Drama, Horror
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
June 12
The King of Staten Island
Starring: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez
- June 12
- Comedy, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Infamous
Starring: Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, Amber Riley, Marisa Coughlan
- June 12
- Action, Crime
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Artemis Fowl
Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad
- June 9 (Disney+) | Theatrical and other streaming services: unknown
- Adventure, Family
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+
Think Like a Dog
Starring: Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Kunal Nayyar, Julia Jones
- June 9
- Family, Comedy, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Return to Hardwick
Starring: Michael Cudlitz
- June 9
- Documentary
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Burden
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker
- June 12 | Theatrical release: February 28, 2020
- Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
June 5
Shirley
Upon moving to a small Vermont college town, Fred and Rose get an offer for free room and board from a professor, as long as Rose agrees to look after his wife, acclaimed horror author Shirley Jackson. At first, they detest the rocky household of the eccentric couple, but eventually establish deep bonds with their counterparts, which will test the limits of their young love.
Starring: Elizabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg
- June 5
- Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Clear Shot
An electronic store erupts into chaos as four gunmen storm the premises. Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator, realizes he needs to talk down the gunmen and keep everyone safe, all while juggling government politics. The gunmen leader doesn't want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story. A peaceful surrender quickly turns this sleepy city into a national tragedy. Inspired by the true story of the 1991 Good Guys Electronics Store siege in Sacramento, California--the largest hostage siege negotiation ever attempted in the United States--A Clear Shot examines a bizarre turn of events as law enforcement attempt to save the hostages, as well the emotional trials and social pressures of immigrant assimilation into the American culture.
Starring: Mario Van Peebles, Mandela Van Peebles, Jessica Meza, Marshal Hilton, David Hernandez, Jr., Lance Woods, Tony Dew, Kevin Bach, Sandra Gutierrez, Hao Do, Dang Tran, Jeanna Carr
- June 1 | Theatrical: October 6, 2019 (limited)
- Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Thriller
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Blackout: Invasion Earth
- June 2
- Action, Sci-fi, Thriller
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
End of Sentence
After being widowed, Frank Fogle reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean, along for the trip. As Sean steps out of prison the last thing on his mind is a foreign road trip with his alienated father. What he needs is a fresh start in California. But when his travel plans collapse he reluctantly accepts his father's proposal in return for a ticket to the West Coast and a promise that they never have to see each other again. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, the surfacing of an old flame, the pick up of a pretty hitchhiker and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.
Starring: John Hawkes, Logan Lerman, Sarah Bolger
- May 29
- Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Inheritance
- May 22
- Drama, Mystery, Thriller
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 29
The High Note
- May 29
- Drama, Musical & Performing Arts, Romance
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Funny Pains
Woman, stand-up comic, writer, producer, bipolar, Californian Wendi Starling takes on New York City stages with her very personal, raw, funny and inspiring comedy material, making the Big Apple her home and becoming one of the most active and funny women in the industry. On her journey, we have complete access to all the ups and downs that come with pursuing comedy in NYC, how she deals with tragic old wounds, and how those wounds start to show up into her material. A star-studded cast of famous comedians join her to share the real deal about the journey of a comedian.
Starring: Wendi Starling, Krystyna Hutchinson, Nikki Glaser
- May 26 | March 2017 (Limited theatrical release)
- Comedy, Documentary
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Trip to Greece
- May 22
- Comedy
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Military Wives
MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in combat. Faced with their loved ones' absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life's most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage. Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.
Starring: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan
- May 22
- Comedy, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Extra Ordinary
Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her 'talents' & tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals - to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness! He puts a spell on a local teenager- making her levitate. Her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift & work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy and be home in time for a light snack...maybe a yogurt or something...
Starring: Maeve Higgins, Will Forte, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty
- May 4
- Action & Adventure, Comedy, Mystery & Suspense, Romance
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 22
Survive The Night
After his brother Mathias is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie stalks trauma doctor Rich from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich's wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank, in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.
- May 22
- Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Lovebirds
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme-- and hilarious -- circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
Starring: Andrene Ward-Hammond, Anna Camp, Barry Rothbart, Catherine Cohen, Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Kyle Bornheimer, Nicholas X. Parsons, Paul Sparks
- May 22 (Netflix). Dates unknown for other services.
- Comedy, Romance
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix
Body Cam
Starring: Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose
- May 19
- Horror, Mystery & Suspense
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Villain
After 10 years, Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) is out of prison and trying to stay on the straight and narrow, but his drug-mule brother Sean (George Russo) has other ideas. Rival gangster brothers Roy and Johnny Garret (Robert Glenister and Tomi May) are demanding Sean repay his debt to them, causing Eddie to get tangled in the crossfire, ending up using his life savings and calling in favors with mobster friends to try and help. Following a dramatic coup at the family pub, events spiral out of control in the ultimate fight for survival. With a powerful performance from Fairbrass, VILLAIN is a gritty British thriller which depicts a dark, criminal underworld.
Starring: Craig Fairbrass, George Russo, Izuka Hoyle, Mark Monero, Tomi May, Eloise Lovell, Taz Skylar, Nicholas Aaron, Michael John Treanor, Marcus Onilude, Robert Glenister
- May 22
- Action & Adventure, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
We Need to Talk About A.I.
We Need to Talk About A.I. discusses the rewards and risks of the advancement of this technology. Watch the world's top experts debate about the promised exponential gains versus the perceived existential threats brought by artificial intelligence. Will super-intelligent robots pose danger to human beings in the near future, like what some Hollywood movies made many of us to believe?
Starring: Keir Dullea, James Cameron, Max Tegmark, Dr. Sam Harris
- May 18
- Documentary
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 15
Capone
- Streaming: May 12
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
SCOOB!
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Proximity
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Samurai Marathon
- Streaming: May 12, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Traitor
- Streaming: May 12, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Angelfish
- Streaming: May 10, 2020 | Theatrical release: November 14, 2019
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 8
Hope Gap
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Blue Story
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Greed
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Arkansas
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Legion
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Saint Frances
- Streaming: May 4, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Walkaway Joe
-
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Valley Girl
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
How to Build a Girl
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Rewind
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo Trilogy
Intrigo: Death of an Author
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo: Samaria
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Cry Havoc
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Lodge
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Working Man
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bluebird
- Streaming: May 4, 2020 | Theatrical release: November 15, 2020 (limited)
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Beanpole
- Streaming: May 2, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 29, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 1
The Wretched
- Streaming: May 1, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Disturbing the Peace
- Streaming: May 1, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Assistant
- Streaming: May 1 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bull
- Streaming: May 1
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 24
The Photograph
- Streaming: April 24 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Robert the Bruce
- Streaming: April 24
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
To The Stars
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
True History of the Kelly Gang
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
1BR
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 21
The Turning
- Streaming: April 21, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Upcoming
Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.
Unhinged
Starring: Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman
- July 1 (???)
- Thriller, Mystery & Suspense
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Max Reload and The Nether Blasters
August | Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi | IMDb
Starring: Tom Plumley, Joey Morgan, Hassie Harrison, Kevin Smith, Wil Wheaton, Lin Shaye, Greg Grunberg
For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
