Google's smartphone plans for this year are still vague, even though the Pixel 3a has already been discontinued. We already know quite a bit about the Pixel 4a, but more details have emerged about Google's 2020 Pixels, thanks to an app teardown conducted by 9to5Google.

Two device codenames have popped up frequently over the past few months, both believed to be models of the Pixel 5: 'bramble' and 'redfin.' Leaks from earlier this year pointed to both devices using a Snapdragon 765G processor, which led to speculation that the Pixel 5 wouldn't have a flagship-class SoC.

However, a teardown of the Google Search app performed by 9to5Google revealed the leaked codenames along with their public product names. While 'redfin' is listed as the Pixel 5, matching previous rumors, the app identifies 'bramble' as the 'Pixel 4a (5G).' Now that's a twist.

This means Google is supposedly releasing three phones this year ⁠— a regular Pixel 4a (probably in just one size, unlike last year's 3a) that could have a 600-series Snapdragon chip, a 5G-capable Pixel 4a, and the Pixel 5. Both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to use the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

It's still not clear when Google plans to release the Pixel 4a line, or if the 5G variant of the 4a will be revealed alongside the regular Pixel 4a. The device list also didn't include any references to a Pixel 5 XL, so this year's flagship Google phone might only come in one size.