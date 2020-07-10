Ambient Mode lets you choose what your Google screens — Android TVs, Chromecasts, and smart displays — show when they're idle; it's basically a slideshow screensaver. Google's started taking the opportunity to do a little subtle advertising for its Pixel phones: a new Captured on Pixel photo category is rolling out as an Ambient Mode option.

The set of photos joins collections like "Street art" and "Earth and space." The Pixel-captured photos seem to be primarily landscapes, and they do a pretty good job of highlighting what Google's cameras can do. My Shield TV started showing the new photos on its own last night; you'll know you're looking at one if it says "Captured on Pixel" in the bottom right corner of your screen.

I’m setting up a Google Nest Hub and there’s now a “Captured on Pixel” background option. Is this new? I’ve never seen it before. pic.twitter.com/wCxsuMccOe — Justin Duino 💻 (@jaduino) July 9, 2020

Captured on Pixel photos are currently only available on one of my three compatible devices, so the rollout seems gradual. To see if they're available for you, choose the device you'd like to display the photos on in the Google Home app, hit the little settings gear, then go to Ambient Mode (or Photo Frame, depending on your device).