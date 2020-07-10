Google wants to help us stay fit during a time of disrupted routines. That's why the company's Fit team joined forces with YouTube and added a new video feed to the Fit app. You'll find all kinds of health-related content from different creators in it, such as home workouts, meditation routines, and mental wellness tips.

The videos are part of Google's Stay Fit #WithMe campaign, which encourages users to try and keep hitting the AHA and WHO's minimum recommendations when it comes to weekly physical activity, displayed as heart points in the Fit app.

The carousel will roll out to everyone this week, though there might be regional differences — I personally see only one workout playlist so far. If you don't have the Fit app yet and would like to get in on the curated playlists, grab the application from the Play Store or APK Mirror.