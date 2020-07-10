With more people spending time at home, having a reliable home security camera is vital to keeping tabs on your property while you work and relax indoors. To help you stay on top of the things happening beyond your front door, our friends at VACOS are giving away four outdoor/indoor security cameras to our readers. Here's everything you need to know.

The VACOS Cam is a wireless, battery-powered outdoor/indoor security camera wrapped in a durable IP65 PC-ABS chassis, making it resistant to water, weather, corrosion, and a wide range of climates. It features a 1080p camera with a 130º field of view that's capable of capturing full-color footage during the day and at night, 16GB of onboard storage with a free 90-day trial of cloud storage, and a 6,700 mAh rechargeable battery that can be paired up with a VACOS Solar Panel (sold separately) for added charging convenience.

An onboard PIR motion detection system powered by custom AI can tell the difference between a roaming animal or a human, thus reducing false alarms by 90%. Meanwhile, the built-in two-way audio system enables you to interact with guests or potential intruders. Finally, VACOS Cam is compatible with Alexa, allowing you to access your security camera with simple voice commands.

Purchase a VACOS Cam today and save 20% on your order

If you'd rather not take your chances on being one of the lucky four to win, you can pick up a VACOS Cam right now for only $112 ($28 off). To cash in on this discount, head over to the VACOS Cam Amazon page, place the item in your cart, and use the coupon code VA41FW20 at checkout.

Enter to win a VACOS outdoor/indoor security camera

The contest will run from July 10, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on July 15 2020. Four winners will be selected to receive a VACOS outdoor/indoor security camera. This contest is open to all participants around the globe. Good luck!

VACOS Cam Giveaway 1

