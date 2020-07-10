The Echo Plus is Amazon's high-end smart speaker, with improved sound and a built-in Zigbee hub over the base model. It's usually priced in the $100-150 range, but now you can get it for the lowest recorded price yet — $79.99.

Amazon's Echo Plus does all the things you'd expect an Alexa smart speaker to do, like stream music, control smart home devices, call other speakers (or people with the Alexa app installed), use third-party skills, and more. Compared to the regular Echo speaker, the Plus has improved audio quality and a built-in Zigbee hub for directly connecting to some smart home devices. While most smart home products use a standard Wi-Fi connection these days, the Zigbee hub still comes in handy for Sylvania and Hue bulbs, Yale locks, and more.

The speaker is on sale for $79.99 everywhere it is officially sold, but only Amazon appears to be including a free Philips Hue light bulb with your purchase. You can buy the Echo Plus from the links below.