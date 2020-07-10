It was bound to be another summer of Samsung budget smartphones and, by golly, we've got more to add to the list. The Galaxy A51 and A71 still await their 5G-enabled counterparts, but we do have widespread availability now of the Galaxy A11 and A21.

Both phones started getting around to carriers at the end of last month, but it seems like more of them are now starting to pick up sales, too.

In the U.S., the A11 costs $180. At that price, the Snapdragon 450 seems like a nice get here, but knowing that foreign models get 3GB of RAM to our 2GB is a bit disappointing.

Specs Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB + microSD up to 512GB Display 6.4" 720 x 1560 "Infinity-O" LCD Rear cameras 13MP f/1.8 main, 5MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 2MP f/2.4 depth camera Front camera 8MP f/2 Battery 4,000mAh Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 8 mm / 177g Misc. Rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack

Samsung.com is selling units for Verizon at an introductory price of $130 ($50 off) in addition to bundling 2 months of YouTube Premium. You can also get the phone direct from Verizon and, new today, AT&T. Amazon has the international version (compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks) for $150.

The A21, at $250 MSRP, is getting wider pickup with the carriers at the moment — perhaps four rear cameras are better than three? We do trade Qualcomm power for a MediaTek plant, though.

Specs Chipset MediaTek MT6765 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB + microSD up to 512GB Display 6.5" 720 x 1600 "Infinity-O" LCD Rear cameras 16MP f/2 main, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 2MP f/2.4 depth, 2MP f/2.4 macro Front camera 13MP f/2.2 Battery 4,000mAh Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm / 192g Misc. Rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack

Once again, Samsung.com has a Verizon unit with 2 months of ad-free YouTube for $200 ($50 off), but you can get the same price and YouTube with Sprint and T-Mobile options this time. Likewise, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are all selling this phone to their own parties as well. Metro by T-Mobile is inexplicably overcharging its customers by $10 while Boost is following Samsung's tack with a $50 discount.