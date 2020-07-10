Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a monumental Friday last week, it would appear things have calmed down now that we've hit the middle of the summer. Luckily I still have a few standouts to share today, including the games Death Worm, Levelhead, and Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games