Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a monumental Friday last week, it would appear things have calmed down now that we've hit the middle of the summer. Luckily I still have a few standouts to share today, including the games Death WormLevelhead, and Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Reminder Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Drums Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Default App Manager $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Music Player Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Wanna Survive $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. LASERBREAK - Physics Puzzle $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Ball Reach $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Fruit Pop Saga - Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. The Mystery of Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Raya Icon Pack | NEW dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Clipboard Editor Pro -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Ai. Gallery $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. BabyMagica $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Levelhead $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. IKONOMIKON - the memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. App for GeoGuessr $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Train Simulator PRO 2018 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Unblock Multiplayer: Premium $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Super Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. TRIQUA Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. TRIQUA Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. TRIQUA Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. TRIQUA Smart Launcher Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Nidji Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Ruzits 2 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Ruzits 3 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days