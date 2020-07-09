Audio brand RHA has long made headphones of high repute, but we were a little disappointed with its first attempt at true wireless earbuds. The British company is back with a second offering, and the TrueConnect 2 outdo the originals in a number of key areas — including better battery life and enhanced sound — while also costing less.

The first generation TrueConnect could go five hours on a single charge or 25 altogether with the extra juice in the case. These follow-up earbuds are able to manage nine hours with a further 35 in the case (so 44 in total) which pits them against the best in the category. A quick 10-minute top-up equates to an hour of playback, and the seemingly unchanged flip case itself charges over USB-C.

As well as vastly improved battery life, RHA says its latest earbuds also offer a refined sound signature, although there's still no aptX support, which was a complaint Ryan had of the previous model. Physical buttons have been swapped out for capacitive touch panels on either earbud, allowing for a wider variety of controls such as play/pause, answer/end calls, volume up/down, and access to voice assistants.

While there's no active noise-cancellation for audio, the mics are able to block out some unwanted noise pollution to enhance call quality, and the snug fit should make for decent passive isolation. An IP55 rating ensures protection from the elements or sweat, but you'll also get an international three-year warranty just in case anything goes wrong. A 12-meter range is promised thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. A range of silicone ear tips is supplied in the box along with a USB-C charging cable.

The RHA TrueConnect 2 are available today in black or navy for $150 (£130/€160), which is $20 cheaper than their predecessor.