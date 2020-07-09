Update pulses are now reaching OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro owners on the Open Beta program. Pretty much all of the major talking points in the changelog are quality-of-life improvements and bug squashes, but not all the puzzle pieces are there.
Here's the full changelog for Open Beta 6:
System
- Optimized adaptive brightness curve. The backlight brightness softer, improving user experience
- Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings
- Fixed the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display
- Update Android security patch to 2020.07
Clock
- Newly added "Lap time" and "Split time" title for Stopwatch, the interface looking more clear-cut
Game Space
- Newly added Moments to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings, please go to three-dot menu at upper right corner>Moments>Recent/Games to find them
Messages
- Fixed the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials
Launcher
- Fixed the abnormal color display at the top area and button of Notes
Judgment issues have plagued Adaptive Brightness for several months now, but the company did make some attempt to tinker the curve in May and this update should be a firmer step forward. It's also nice to see that Game Space is gaining a new dedicated gallery section for all those shots and clips you've taken while in play — Open Beta users will presumably the first road testers before this gets carried through to a Play Store-distributed update.
One loose thread between these betas is the loss of one-handed mode (as noted by this Redditor) which is sustained in this round.
No images have made it to the OnePlus forums yet, but we'll keep an eye out for you 7T and 7T Pro owners with an update to this story coming soon.
- Via:
- Thanks:
- Wael
Comments