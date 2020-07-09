It looks like for the time being that the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren will be the last phone to feature the automaker's label. So, if you want to grab this high-octane co-branding oddity while there's still new stock available, your days are numbered. Fortunately, OnePlus has a little sale on right now that will definitely help take the sting out of the purchase.

With a Snapdragon 855+, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a fantastic OLED display, the 7T Pro gets the details about being a premium phone down pat. The flashy McLaren orange racing stripes also aid in its formidable impression. Importantly, though, this device is really only suited to T-Mobile's network. The good news is that its low-band 5G yields a modest, but marked improvement on its LTE in terms of quality and a big boost in terms of range. That said, our review illustrates middling battery life as a trade-off, so there's definitely a give-and-take there.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren has an MSRP of $899 most days and it also comes with a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. But you can get $150 off at checkout, taking your cart down to $749, by putting in "MCLAREN" in the Voucher code box.

Trying to kill two birds with one stone? If you're buying the McLaren phone, you can get an extra 128GB OnePlus 7T for T-Mobile (no 5G here if you care) and an extra pair of Bullets Wireless Z for just $250 — that's half-price and it means you get two phones for just under a grand. Just scroll down the McLaren product page and select the 7T from under Accessories.

And if you use our referral link and grab an accessory with your phone purchase, you'll get an additional $10 off. Just sayin'.