Blue Mammoth Games is the indie developer behind the successful platform fighter Brawlhalla, and the studio just announced that the game is coming to mobile in 2020, and a beta should arrive sometime soon. Brawlhalla exists as a free-to-play title that plays similarly to Super Smash Bros, and it should retain its free-to-play monetization when it lands on the Play Store in 2020. So if you're interested in testing out the beta before the mobile version is released, you can sign up today on the official website.

The trailer above provides a quick look at a few people playing the mobile version of Brawlhalla, though no gameplay is shown. So far, we know that Brawlhalla will land on the Play Store in 2020, though there's currently no word if the current style of monetization from the PC version will be changed for the mobile release. Luckily Brawlhalla Mobile's recent announced hints that the Android version will offer the same Brawlhalla mechanics players know and love. Full cross-play support is expected at launch, which means players will be able to take on their friends no matter their platform of choice, which is a good sign that little will be changed in the move from PC to mobile.

Accompanying Brawlhalla Mobile's announcement is a new webpage for the game where anyone can sign up for beta access. This beta should arrive soon, though Blue Mammoth Games hasn't provided any dates. One thing that's clear, when you register for the beta, you will be added to a queue, so it's probably best to sign up as soon as possible to secure your placement in the list. Those that sign up late will also have a chance to get into the beta, but you'll have to spam a referral link to your friends and family for a chance to earn a higher spot in the list, which is rather scummy if you ask me.

Personally, I'm excited to see what Blue Mammoth Games has up its sleeve with the upcoming mobile release of Brawlhalla, because it's a quality game despite its free-to-play monetization, so it's my hope the devs can deliver a similar experience on mobile. I'm definitely pleased to hear that cross-play will be supported upon release, which is a good sign the majority of mechanics and monetization won't have to be adjusted for the mobile version. While I'm still a little trepidatious when I hear a game is free-to-play, if anyone can pull off a quality title of this nature, it's the original developers of Brawlhalla.