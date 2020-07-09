Amazon and Google have always had a contentious relationship when it comes to the integration of services, but things are getting better all the time. Amazon Fire TV picked up support for YouTube TV last year, and just yesterday announced its integration with Fire TV’s Live TV discovery features. Now Amazon is announcing that the YouTube Kids app is coming to Fire TV.

The app is beginning to roll out to starting today, so it might not be available for everyone just yet (check here if it's available for you). But if the kids are driving you crazy, and you're not too interested in waiting one second longer than you absolutely have to, you might want to grab the new release from APK Mirror now before they turn your favorite wall into their finger painting canvas.

Both Google and Amazon have been working to expand the scope of children's programming in recent months. YouTube Kids keeps rolling out to new countries, and now Bosnia, Georgia, and Serbia have been added to the list. And remember, Amazon has made a bunch of kid-focused content free during the pandemic.