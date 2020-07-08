Android 11 is nearly feature-complete now, but Google is still putting its final touches on the software and APIs before the first stable release. One of these last-minute additions is an API that allows devs access to two, or more, on-device cameras at the same time.

With phones nowadays packing at least three imaging sensors, and sometimes even going up to five or six, it's silly to keep a one-cam limit for apps. Instead, allowing devs to stream from two or more sensors concurrently can lead to many interesting use cases and perspectives. Maybe they can replicate Nokia's 'bothie' effect with simultaneous front and rear shots, or maybe they'll superpose wide-angle shots with a regular ones for an uncanny effect. No matter the use case, a new API on Android 11 lets devs check which camera combinations are available on a given device and whether or not they can all work at once.

And if, one day, an Android OEM releases a phone with both front and rear 180-degrees lenses, this API would let devs use them to take 360 shots. Eh, one can hope.