Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps around, but communication is limited to text messages — if you want to start a video call or exchange photos, you have to move to another app. That's starting to change, as Tinder is now rolling out video call support in the United States and select other countries.

Tinder is now rolling out a video chat feature, available first to people in Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, and Colorado in the United States. Outside of 'Murica, it will roll out to Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru, and Chile.

Match Group, the company behind Tinder (as well as Match.com, OkCupid, and almost every other dating service), said it had experimented with video call support in the past, but there has only been widespread demand for it after coronavirus-mandated lockdowns became commonplace across the world.

Tinder's implementation of video chat is a bit different, presumably to prevent a random person you've only just met with from trying to call you. Both people in the conversation have to enable the feature by tapping the video call button, and there is no indicator when one person flips the switch — only when both participants have enabled it.

It remains to be seen how Tinder will enforce the "keep it PG" rule that is displayed before a call begins.