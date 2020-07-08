The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is the Goldilocks of the S20 series — it's not as compact as the smaller S20, and not as chunky as the S20 Ultra, but packs a spec sheet that's just right. Even so, being "just right" doesn't quite justify its steep price tag. If you've been hesitant to fork out the big money, there's a great opportunity to buy a brand-new, international model S20+ for $680 ($520 off) on eBay right now.

Included in the deal is a factory unlocked device, equipped with dual SIM slots for international users. It's not the Snapdragon 865 model, but the Exynos 990 processor under the hood is capable of handling most tasks you throw at it. You also get 128GB of internal storage with the ability to add a microSD card up to 1TB — a feature you'll find very useful if you start shooting 8K video. Note that this is the SM-G985F/DS model, which means it's compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint.

You can pick up a Galaxy S20+ right now in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue finishes, though availability is quite limited and only shrinking — as of writing, there are about 120 phones in stock. The eBay listing includes free FedEx 2-day delivery, and is backed by a seller with over 99% positive feedback.