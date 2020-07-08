OnePlus is drumming up the marketing for its upcoming affordable Nord phone, publishing a documentary, some trailers, and Instagram posts full of hidden details. Despite the official debut slated for July 21, we still don't know too much about the hardware, except for a confirmed Snapdragon 765G processor and rumored dual-front facing cameras. Now some more information regarding photography has leaked, as Android Central alleges that the phone will have a "flagship-level" camera array with four lenses and a 48MP main sensor.

The publication says that "based on information from a OnePlus insider," the back will feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro module, and a 2MP portrait shooter. In combination with the rumored 32MP + 8MP selfie hardware, the Nord could focus on making its photography and videography experience the standout feature compared to other phones in the sub-$500 price range. However, raw hardware isn't everything as proved by the Pixel lineup, so let's hope that OnePlus is also working on capable software accommodating the camera setup.

Either way, we'll learn more on July 21, when the company wants to unveil the phone officially during a unique augmented reality launch event.