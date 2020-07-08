I haven't been the biggest fan of Google Images since it removed direct image links, but the service has been working on a few useful features behind the scenes. Starting this week, contextual information about images will appear when you tap on them, similar to what you would get from regular web searches.

"When you search for an image on mobile in the U.S.," Google wrote in a blog post, "you might see information from the Knowledge Graph related to the result. That information would include people, places or things related to the image from the Knowledge Graph’s database of billions of facts, helping you explore the topic more."

Unlike with web searches, Images can display multiple Knowledge Graph information panels for a single result. Google says the feature combines data from the web page and Google Lens-style deep learning to determine what information to display.

The feature is going live in the Google Android app, as well as the mobile web version of Google Images.