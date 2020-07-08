The same source that brought us photos of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra this week has gone ahead and made a video about it. There really isn't too much more to the video from @jimmyispromo than the pictures he's already posted to Twitter, but it does show a pretty realistic Samsung smartphone with an S Pen existing in human timespace.

In the video, we see the device with model number SM-N986U in black, its engorged rear camera module, the taped-off selfie camera corner of the display, the stylus, and frequent comparisons to the S20 Ultra and Note10. The device is running Samsung's One UI 2.5 on top of Android 10.

The Note20 Ultra's S Pen is identical or pretty close in design to the one from the Note10 generation — see the switching GIF above — but its silo position has been changed around along with the phone's bottom-firing speaker. One new feature tipped for this year is the pen's ability to act as an on-screen pointer.

S Pen can now act as a Pointer. Select your color and select icons on the screen, navigate around. Also can highlight an area. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra ps.. Subscribe to my channel for more pic.twitter.com/ZNaxR4lEpo — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 8, 2020

There's only so much we can glean from 80 seconds of video here, but we're pretty sure this Jimmy dude's intent on keeping the highlights flowing — the next Unpacked event isn't until August 5.

