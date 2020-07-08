Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, but luckily Headup's catalog of paid games is on sale today, including the standouts Bridge Constructor Portal and The Inner World. On top of this, OrangePixel is offering the original Meganoid platformer at a worthy discount. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Video Editor · by Luni $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mobile ORG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- ProShot $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RAL colors. NCS & PANTONE chart. Wall paint tester $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Summer Pro - Ad Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circlet Icon Pack 🌀 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- DmonD Icon Pack 💎 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vault Pro- Hide Photos and Videos $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bills Reminder - track Payments & store Receipts $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fake Me A Call Pro $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Laviolet Journal - Set Goals, Habits, Bullet Tasks $3.90 -> $2.70; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Meganoid(2017) $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Visual Novel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Openings Wizard $36.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deponia - The Puzzle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Endless ATC $3.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments