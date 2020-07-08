Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, but luckily Headup's catalog of paid games is on sale today, including the standouts Bridge Constructor Portal and The Inner World. On top of this, OrangePixel is offering the original Meganoid platformer at a worthy discount. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization