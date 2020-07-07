Xiaomi announced its latest system software, MIUI 12, back in April. That's set to bring users a ton of neat features such as improved privacy controls, support for navigation gestures, and a more modern overhaul of the UI. Now it looks like the company may be delivering some new camera capabilities as well, in the form of an astrophotography mode.

The feature would enable users to photograph things that are normally hard to capture with a smartphone camera, such as moonlit night skies and stunning star trails. It sounds much like the long-exposure mode that Google introduced with the Pixel 4, complete with the need for a tripod to achieve the best results.

This new mode has already been spotted in the MIUI 12 beta build for the Poco F2 Pro, as Telegram user @hardziol shared screenshots with XDA showing off the interface.

Screenshot by Telegram user @hardziol

Google brought Night Sight to the market with the release of the Pixel 3 in 2018. OnePlus added a Nightscape feature soon after, and Samsung followed suit with its own Night Mode photography capabilities in 2019. Smartphone makers are becoming extremely competitive when it comes to photography these days, but hardware can only go so far; as companies like Google and Apple have demonstrated, computational photography is where the real magic happens. Time will tell if Xiaomi's efforts will prove to be as successful.