Samsung the A71 and its A-series cohorts this spring before launching them in Europe and Asia. The A71 launched in the US last month as a 5G phone on T-Mobile and AT&T. Today, it's also official on Verizon. The carrier says it will start taking pre-orders for the $650 phone on July 9th, and it will ship on July 16th.

Samsung's A-series phones are designed to cost less than the Galaxy S phones, but the A71 5G is the last stop before you get to flagship territory. It has an Exynos 980 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a 4500mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display. You might remember Verizon's OnePlus 8 launch, which featured a more expensive version of the device with millimeter wave support. Well, it's the same deal here. The US versions of this phone have sub-6 5G connectivity, but the Verizon version adds millimeter wave. That's why it's called the A71 5G UW—the UW stands for ultra-wideband.

Verizon's A71 5G will cost $649.99, which is $50 more than the other versions of this phone. However, you can get a sizeable discount under the right circumstances. Setting up a new unlimited line and ordering online drops the price to $15 for 24 months ($360 total). In-store purchases can only take advantage of a $20 monthly payment for two years.